2023 was a strange year for Monterrey Soccer Club. On the one hand, they were the team that earned the most points throughout the entire football year. They finished as absolute leaders in the Clausura 2023 tournament and in the Apertura they were second.
In the league, however, they did quite poorly. In the Clausura they were eliminated by their staunch rival: the UANL Tigersand in the Apertura they remained in the quarterfinals, after the Atlético San Luis will eliminate them. They lost both keys locking the house.
That is why, ahead of the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, fans expected the managers to go all out and go for top-line signings. There was talk of the Argentine youth team Rodrigo Villagra, but in the end the negotiation fell apart and they ended up signing 'Corcho' Rodríguez.
For the forward, there was talk that they already had Harold Preciado practically tied up, but the scorer from the last tournament continues playing with him. Santos LagunaTherefore, everything seems to indicate that Rayados will have to settle again with option 'B', which in this case is the Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez.
In Monterrey, the needs were clear. They needed a means of support, that's why they went to Rodrigo Villagra, although they ended up signing 'Corcho' Rodríguez. And a forceful center forward, and they are in Brandon and Harold.
However, what seems not to be entirely clear to the leaders, or rather, the confusion between the directors and the fans, would lie in the fact that the fans believe that 'Tato' Noriega and company are looking for a replacement. of Rogelio Funes Mori, when everything seems to indicate that, at least institutionally speaking, this position has already been defined and is occupied by Germán Berterame.
In any case, those in long shorts would be interested in a replacement for Rodrigo Aguirre. That is to say: a substitute for Berterame, which would automatically completely rule out the arrival of Harold Preciado.
