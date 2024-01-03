The Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, He had a special game on Monday, January 1st, in the victory against Newcastle, 4.-2 at Anfield Road. Until Luis Diazwho was a starter in the reds, 'died' of laughter at his coach's reactions.

Klopp lived an intense match, which started off complicated and gradually unraveled in favor of Liverpool, who had a good performance Luis Diaz. Already with the victory in his pocket and while he was on the bench, the Colombian was captured by television cameras, having fun with his teammates and joking among them when he saw the coach's madness during the game.

Luis Díaz laughs at Klopp. Photo: EFE / Screenshot

The German coach, in a referee decision, became desperate and raised his hands to his head, taking off his cap and trying to throw it on the grass, although he did not do so and seemed to control himself.

Luis Diaz, attentive to his coach's steps, he looked at one of his teammates on the bench and burst out laughing at the madness of Klopp.

But what came next was worse. At the end of the game there was a particular moment that the coach of the networks. Klopp He headed towards one of the stands, as he always does, to encourage the fans who were celebrating the victory.

At those moments, His wedding ring fell from his hands, There were moments of anguish for the coach who could not find the ring on the grass of the Anfield Road stadium. He even asked an officer for help.

His face transformed when he finally found the lost ring, thanks to the help of the cameraman who was behind him, he gave it a kiss in front of the camera and celebrated twice.

Klopp loses his wedding ring during the celebration… and the cameraman finds it. He is very big Jurgen 🤣😃🤩😘 pic.twitter.com/ldur4Tn1Sb — AS_Agabilondo (@AS_AGabilondo) January 1, 2024

Klopp describes the man as the 'hero of the year'

The German strategist attended the press area, where he spoke of the curious moment he experienced on the field of play, with his wedding ring and with his characteristic humor.

“I'm not a fan of jewelry, but this is my wedding ring. I can not live without him… But here he is with me now,” the coach explained with a laugh.

Additionally, he took the time to thank the cameraman who helped him find the ring, describing it as 'hero of the year' and explained that he was going to reward him from now on, every time he crossed paths with him.

Klopp said: “I am willing to show my whole face on camera if it would make it easier to locate the lost items, that will be your reward.”

