On the other hand, NATO allies announced this week their readiness to expand the supply of a variety of military equipment to Ukraine, which demands that it be provided with air defenses. How will support for Kiev from Europe and Washington will be in the coming days? How will Moscow respond?

Support and geopolitical gains

Arms stocks of some European countries that were sent to Ukraine are about to run out, while a former US military official added that Washington is still on the verge of reaching its maximum capabilities to provide capital to provide Kyiv with military supplies, especially of numerous munitions.

Here says former MEP for the north of England, Nicholas Griffin, the political will to provide more weapons to Ukraine is still present in most EU capitals, including London, but there are growing questions about how long ammunition supplies can be maintained without emptying arsenals. NATO.

“There are two very different wars being fought in Ukraine,” Griffin told Sky News Arabia.

NATO is arming, directing, and bolstering its primarily local proxy army to win a short-term propaganda contest, with particular desperation for symbolic successes on Washington’s part ahead of the US midterm elections early next month.

Russia is fighting for the “disarmament” of Ukraine and NATO, while NATO planners are happy with heavy losses for Ukrainian forces in exchange for relatively small territorial gains, while Russians seem happy to trade land in exchange for the opportunity to inflict unsustainable damage to Ukrainian manpower and NATO arsenals. .

Europe from the inside

In that corner, says Griffin, governments will continue to commit money they don’t have until the pain that tax increases and penalties inflict on ordinary people provokes a political response that sends stockpiles back to Western capitals.

Samar Radwan, deputy editor-in-chief of the Realist Center for Studies in Moscow, says, despite the current economic crisis afflicting Europe, Western countries continue to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons, the last of which was Germany, followed immediately by Australia.

NATO countries will persevere in particular on the issue of supply, amid consensus and consensus on this matter.

The weapons that will be provided to Ukraine will be experimental, and if they prove their ability to change the field map, it will be a prelude to continuous and more advanced supplies.

In terms of financial support, Radwan made it clear during her statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there are voices that began to rise, especially at the popular level, that refuse to tamper with the capabilities of countries for the sake of Ukraine. We have Austria, Germany and Italy, which means that things will soon be out of the West’s ability. Control it, because the budget entered into the forbidden.

Radwan noted that coalition members admitted that they did not have air defense systems for Ukraine’s needs.

The Great Battle

Both sides are preparing to mobilize and arm around a decisive battle in the strategic Kherson, the Ukrainian command has begun a large-scale re-diversion of forces from the Kharkov direction to Dnipropetrovsk and to the direction of Kherson.

The preparation for the battle began to show its features through the additional European and American support that was announced over the past few days: