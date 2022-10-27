As the 2022 season draws to a close, Fabio Quartararo still has little chance of winning the title from Pecco Bagnaia, despite a Yamaha that has shown its limits over the course of the year. The 2021 World Champion lamented the lack of power on his bike, a historic disadvantage against Ducati, which has already taken almost all the honors this season.

To meet the needs of its flagship rider, Yamaha broke away from the clichés associated with Japanese brands, ranging from reluctance to change to a desire to remain true to internal procedures and concepts. The manufacturer hired engineers, who contributed to the extension of Quartararo, and made use of the advice of Luca Marmorini, former head of Ferrari engines and former Aprilia consultant for MotoGP.

The change in approach has led to the evaluation of a more powerful inline four in the Misano tests ahead of the 2023 season. Quartararo has seen “great progress” in the first two days with the engine, but it is Cal Crutchlow in particular who can measure evolution in recent months, as the current RNF rider is also responsible for Yamaha’s test program and has done more testing.

He will miss the Valencia test, immediately after the end of the season, to show the news to the riders in charge, but this week he will be on track in Jerez for a crucial test. “We have had four versions of the engine,” said the Englishman, who should take advantage of this test to evaluate an engine closer to the one that will be used in the 2023 races.

Weakness not easily compensated for by the strength of the Yamaha

The final version of the engine will have to give the drivers the necessary power to compete with the other cars during the races. The lack of top speed is a major limitation for Yamaha representatives in duels and the M1’s good cornering speed does not really make up for this weakness. In qualifying, these two characteristics tend to balance each other and Quartararo is often at the top of the grid, even if this year he started from the front row only five times, and not since the summer break.

On Sunday the Frenchman suffered the disadvantage of his bike without being able to exploit its strength: the Yamaha is a prey and can hardly allow overtaking on the straight, while in the corners it is almost impossible to take advantage of its speed, since it is the rider placed in front who dictates the pace. . Quartararo often suffered when he was stuck in a group.

“The bike is good,” said Crutchlow. “The problem is that we can only travel alone. This is the main problem. When Franky [Morbidelli] was leading our group [al GP della Malesia], joined the next one. But when you are stuck behind others … you can only drive alone. Fabio ran the whole race alone and was good, he managed to keep a good pace. Every time Fabio won this year he was alone. We need to be able to lead with others. ”

In addition to limiting overtaking, according to Crutchlow this situation can lead to a vicious circle: “On the second lap [del GP della Malesia] the front tire pressure was very high and I thought the race was going to be long. I tried to deal with it to the end. “The riders can cool the tires” by getting out of the slipstream “, but this creates a new problem:” Our bike is so slow that we can’t [permetterci] to get out of the wake. What to do then? That is the question”.

The gains are found in several areas

Cal Crutchlow hopes the final version of the Yamaha 2023 will provide the power boost needed to facilitate racing duels. However, he says that the improvements to the engine alone will not be enough and that the Iwata-based company will have to make further improvements to the bike as a whole, particularly with regards to cornering behavior.

“One of our main problems is that we can’t accelerate. We are lapping a lot, which we didn’t before. The degradation of the rear tire is not very high, but the bike turns a lot.”

“We need more top speed, but we have to change other things and that doesn’t happen in a week,” he added. “We have what we have now, we are testing what we have now and we will see next year, but we must be able to design a bike to ride with other riders, to fight with other riders, because as I said, we can only ride alone. “. Whether it’s the engine, the chassis, the grip, it’s slow on the straight and difficult to manage with the other riders. It’s really difficult”.

Waiting to see an evolution on this front, Cal Crutchlow is impressed by the results that Fabio Quartararo is managing to obtain, as in the case of his podium on Sunday: “Fabio did a great job [a Sepang], what he had to do: stay in the race against Bagnaia. He will have to try to win in Valencia, that’s the only thing he can do ”.