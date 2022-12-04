The £8 ($9.8) SaliStick saliva pregnancy test is expected to be launched in Britain next year, according to the Daily Mail.

Commenting on the invention, Guy Crieff, co-founder of Salignostics, said, “The concept is very modern and very different from the current way of doing labor testing.”

“The test is very simple. The woman puts the sponge-tipped stick in her mouth for a few moments, just as you would with a thermometer. Then she transfers it into a plastic tube, where a biochemical reaction takes place, and you get the result in less than 10 minutes,” Krief added.

According to Crave, a company survey indicated that 70 percent of the participants confirmed their intention to use the new test.

The SaliStick can be used to test pregnancy from the first day of a missed period.

One trial showed the test identified pregnancies with 95 percent accuracy, while it gave a false positive in less than 3 times in 100 trials, making it slightly less accurate than urine-based tests that claim 99 percent accuracy.

The urine and saliva-based tests work by detecting the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, a pregnancy hormone that helps prepare the uterus for the developing fetus.