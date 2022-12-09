Mahrez said during an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “This is wonderful for us, and I hope that the Moroccan national team will continue to achieve achievements.”

He added, “Although I have friends in the Portuguese national team, the Moroccan national team is good. There is not one player. They have good technical plans that depend on commitment, caution and counter-attacks.”

And he continued, “The Moroccan national team has good players and they give all their efforts, and they also have players who make the difference. When you look at them, you see an integrated team. Each player helps his teammate. And this is good. Good luck, and God willing, they will continue until the end.”

He explained, “For me, it is impossible not to follow the World Cup matches, although it is somewhat difficult for me because I am not there. But I love football and there are strong matches and good players, and that is why I follow the championship.”

Manchester City is organizing a training camp in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season, later this month.

After the historic victory of the Moroccan national team over Spain, the “Atlas Lions” are preparing for a new “battle”, this time against a very strong opponent, on Saturday night.

The Moroccan national team will face its Portuguese counterpart, in the quarter-final match, in an anticipated match, no less difficult than facing Spain, which was decided by the “Lions” with a penalty shootout.