CDMX.- Last Friday, November 18 at night, the alarms went off in the ranks of Grupo Firme after their vocalist Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarez upload one to Instagram photo wearing oxygen mask.

From that moment the speculations began, but few really knew what is the state of health of the singer better known only as Edwin Cazwho clarified everything by responding to a fan’s comment on said social network.

The one born in Sinaloa explained that the low temperatures cause him trouble breathing and that is why he required the help of external oxygen. Still, she said that she is in good health and it is just a routine treatment for her person.

In addition, Eduin Caz added that the upcoming concerts are still on, confirming that he will perform at the NFL game at the Azteca Stadium, to be held on Monday, November 21 shortly after 5:00 p.m., CDMX time.

“Don’t worry, crowd, you know that when it’s cold my chest closes, but here there is shot, the events of this weekend have been confirmed,” the musician captured.

The comment put an end to voices repeatedly saying about the musician’s possible absence at the halftime show of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Various digital media outlets point out that the group that performs hits such as “El Roto” and “Se fue la pantera” will charge a total of 2.5 million pesos for entertaining the Mexican public at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, Club América’s regular home. Soccer team of the Liga MX.

This is not the first time that the leader of Grupo Firme has made a note of his health, let’s remember that a few months ago he was hospitalized due to problems allegedly triggered by excessive alcohol consumption. That time the artist said that he would stop getting drunk, something that has not been fulfilled.