US President Joe Biden said the United States plans to deploy additional forces in Eastern Europe, as NATO countries seek to intensify their presence in light of the confrontation with Russia.

On Friday, Biden said he would move US forces to the region “in the near term,” and indicated that it “would not consist of many” soldiers, without providing any additional details on potential numbers.

And Biden had ordered last Monday to put 8,500 soldiers on alert for the possibility of their rapid deployment if there was a need.

He emphasized that this was a precautionary measure to address the concerns of NATO members in Eastern Europe. He said that no US soldiers would be deployed in Ukraine itself.

It is noteworthy that tens of thousands of American soldiers are currently stationed in Europe, including 35,000 soldiers in Germany.