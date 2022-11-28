According to the “She Finds” website, iPhone users can extend battery life through a simple step, which can be done in a few seconds.

It is better for the iPhone user to give up a feature about the changing wallpaper, because making that image change automatically and continuously consumes more energy than we imagine.

Experts explain that this step only helps to save energy, and makes the user feel a difference, even if there are many other factors affecting battery life.

In order to stop changing the background image, the iPhone user can go to the background image and brightness section, and then, he can choose a fixed image from the album or photos already on the device.

Smart apps installed on the phone are among the things that drain the battery the most, and therefore, it is not advisable to keep them open all the time.

Battery life depends mainly on the frequency of using the phone and the services it contains, and the charging method may also affect it.

Among the mistakes made while charging the iPhone: