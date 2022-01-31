Vascular dementia is a dementia that occurs due to problems in the blood vessels that supply the brain with blood, noting that it is the second most common dementia after Alzheimer’s disease in the elderly, the German magazine “Seneoren Ratgeber” said.

The journal concerned with the health of the elderly indicated that the causes of vascular dementia are stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, narrowing or damage to blood vessels, noting that the risk factors for vascular dementia are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation, in addition to advanced age, obesity and smoking. .