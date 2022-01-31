The pandemic slowed down the development of the aviation industry. In fact, the International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) estimated losses of more than 200 million dollars due to the covid-19 restrictions.

The sector is recovering and it is expected that in 2022 some 3,400 million passengers will move by air to different nations. However, there are five countries in the world that cannot be reached by plane.

Vatican City

Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

the city of the Catholic Church, where the supreme pontiff or pope resides, does not have its own airport. Its area is half a square kilometer – a very small territory – and about 600 people live there.

the also called Holy See it is within Italy, but declared itself as a sovereign state and is subject to the guidelines of Catholicism.

Visitors and their own must go to the Rome Fiumicino Airport which is about 25 kilometers.

Andorra

Aerial view of Andorra la Vella, the capital of Andorra.

It is a sovereign state that is located between Spain and France. Despite the fact that its area does not reach 500 square kilometers and its number of inhabitants is around 76,000, it has been called ‘the largest country in the world without an airport’.

Such denomination was granted by the specialized portal ‘Simple Flying’ when reviewing the difficulties that the nation has due to its topography. It is located in an area of ​​the Pyrenees, the extensive mountain range that serves as the border between the Spanish and French.

Andorra tried to build its airport, but in June 2021 it gave up because the projected infrastructure could not meet the safety standards for aircraft. It was concluded that there could be visibility problems for the pilots.

Those who wish to visit the country can arrive by car or to the airport. Andorra-La Seu, owned by Spain, which a few months ago implemented new routes.

“With public and private involvement, the airport will become a true backbone of economic activity. (…) It will become a new gateway for visitors, residents and companies”, commented Xavier Espot, head of government of Andorra, to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’.

San Marino

Roca Guaita, San Marino, one of the tourist attractions of the country.

With an area of ​​61 square kilometers and a population of about 33,000 San Marino, the territory is one of the smallest in the world.

It is inside of Italy, like Vatican City, what is technically known in geography as an enclave: a nation that is included in another and that has different characteristics.

Despite its size, it is a rich country with one of the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world, as pointed out by the magazine ‘Reader’s Digest’.

the airport of Rimini, located in the Italian city of the same name, serves to receive people who plan to reach San Marino, since it is about 22 kilometers away.

Monaco

Monaco overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

It has an area of ​​two square kilometers in which it groups more than 38,000 inhabitants, making it another of the smallest nations on the globe.

It is known, among other things, for being the seat of the Monaco Grand Prix of the Formula 1. Every year, since 1950, important motorsport figures arrive to tour the circuit that is prepared there.

Of course, the country has a heliport right next to the Mediterranean Sea where several aircraft can land. Passengers who prefer can get to the Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport of France, which is located about 30 kilometers.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein has 40 thousand inhabitants.

About 40 thousand people live in an area of ​​160 square kilometers, located in the center of Europe.

According to ‘Reader’s Digest’, it is a country eight times smaller than the city of Los Angeles, U.S, which exceeds one thousand square meters of surface.

The country has been listed as a tax haven, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The international entity has criticized him and invited him to “cooperate” to eliminate the lax laws that allow companies and billionaires to protect their money.

The closest airports that it has in its perimeter are the St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport, in Switzerland (54 km away), and Friedrichshafen Airport, in Germany (90 km away).

