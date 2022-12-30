Gisela Valcárcel opened up emotionally during an interview for the YouTube channel of the journalist Verónica Linares, in which she reviewed some of the moments in her life that marked her, but also taught her. One of them was the price she paid to become one of the most recognized figures on Peruvian TV by maintaining a career spanning more than three decades. The popular “Señito” recounted some of the most controversial rumors that were created about her, and that affected her at the time.

It all started when Federico Salazar’s partner asked him “What’s the worst thing they’ve said about you?” Ethel Pozo’s mother sighed and replied: “Let’s start with what hasn’t been said about me,” assuring that the list is infinite, having been exposed for so many years in front of the screens.

Gisela Valcárcel’s response

“Well, they came to say one day that I liked women, so I told one of my friends: ‘Listen to me, if I liked women, I want to tell you that you are not my type for nothing.’ I don’t like them, nor will I like them; I like men, ”she began by saying the host of“ The Great Show ”. She even said that she had spent a large sum of money on legal defense, but in the end she understood that these rumors could not be combated.

“However, they later said that I used cocaine. Ramón Ramírez earned a lot of money for talking about me every week, but he had no way to avoid it. I have spent a lot of money on lawyers because I believe in standing up for your rights. At that time, I was very worried because Ethel was growing up, she did not have the security that I have now, ”she commented to Verónica Linares.

Currently, several people from the media seek advice from Gisela Valcárcel on how to combat the hate messages and lies that they create about them. “It was very painful. It is like a price and you have to mature and you create your own security space. Everything has been said about me, that’s why today I can help a lot of people. (…) Many have written to me on WhatsApp to ask me how it is done: “I have told them to breathe and continue.”

Gisela Valcárcel reveals that Ethel wanted to leave home at the age of 18

In another part of the interview, Gisela Valcárcel commented on the type of relationship she had with her daughter Ethel Pozo when she was little. She said that on several occasions they fought over school and parenting issues like she did when she tore one of her notebooks and asked her to redo everything from April to July.

“One day he told me: ‘I can’t take it anymore, I’m leaving the house,'” to which Gisela replied: “When you’re 18 years and 1 day old.” According to her, the driver, her strict style was to make her daughter a strong woman. “When you punish her or tear up the notebooks, she breaks your soul. But there is a vision, and my vision was not to like Ethel. I wanted to see her as I see her, ”she maintained.