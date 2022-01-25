She added that the Russian military build-up at the borders of Ukraine prompted NATO to send troops to Eastern Europe, on Monday, and that step reflected negatively on the Russian markets immediately.

This is the latest Western move against Russia in an effort to deter it from invading Ukraine.

Western countries, led by the United States, had threatened Moscow with unprecedented economic sanctions if it invaded its western neighbor, as well as sending huge arms shipments to it.

Western reports say that the Russian army has mobilized more than 100,000 soldiers on the Blah border with Ukraine, speaking of an imminent invasion in late January or next February.

On the other hand, Russia denies these reports and says that its military moves do not threaten anyone.

The Guardian says that Moscow’s retreat from its current “aggressive” position has become more difficult, after the United States and NATO announced the deployment of eastern European forces.

She added that Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders would leave the Kremlin in a losing position during the current standoff.

Moscow accused the West of being responsible for the chaos that struck Western financial markets, as the leading shares in the stock market lost more than 10 percent of their value in one day, and the ruble’s value fell more than 6 percent since the beginning of January.

“We are monitoring the statements issued by NATO on the deployment of troops and equipment in Eastern Europe. All this leads to a further escalation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that the current escalation is caused by the actions of the Western Alliance and the United States, not by the actions of Russia.

In recent months, Russian diplomacy and military action have convinced many, including Belarus, and many security analysts that President Vladimir Putin made the decision to go to war.

Recent negotiations in Geneva failed to obtain the security guarantees it sought, including the withdrawal of NATO forces to the 1997 borders.

Moscow’s public demands to remove NATO from eastern and central Europe backfired as the threat of war increased demands for deployment near Russia’s borders.

Reports say that US President Joe Biden is considering increasing the number of US forces in Eastern Europe tenfold.

However, Putin still has the option to return from escalation, but these options have repercussions for him. It may put the Russian president in a very embarrassing position, and in the future the West may not pay any attention to Putin’s warnings.

Domestically, the Russian president’s setback may be less severe, as he may justify it as taking the first step to avoid a devastating conflict.

The Guardian concluded that as the confrontation continues, the costs are rising little by little to Russia, which may push it to military action now and not in the future.