A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both of Romanian nationality, were arrested by the National Police in Yecla as alleged perpetrators of various thefts through the ’embrace method’. A special device arrested the suspects in a central street of the municipality.

Alerted by various residents of the municipality, who reported having been victims of a robbery, the police began an investigation to locate and identify the culprits. Apparently, the detainees looked for any excuse to approach their targets, mainly elderly people, to ask them any question and, as a reward for the kindness received, they shook their hands or even gave them a “loving hug” to steal their wallets. , watches, jewelry or any other valuables within their reach, according to the National Police.

Apparently, their skills went beyond the borders of the Region of Murcia since the suspects had already been arrested in different cities of the national territory such as Madrid, Valencia or Malaga. Those arrested were placed at the judicial disposal of the Yecla Investigating Court.