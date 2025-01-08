It has a ‘Ñ’ and a white dove, on a blue background. Both taken from the complete poster with the slogan ‘Spain in freedom. 50 years’

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, inaugurated this Wednesday the events for the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco. On the lapel of his suita pin with a ‘Ñ’ and a white dove, on a blue background. Both taken from the complete poster with the slogan, which reads ‘Spain in freedom.’ 50 years’.

«In 1975, Spain began a long and difficult path to conquer freedom and democracy. In 2025, 50 years later, we will remember the beginning of that collective success and celebrate the prosperous, plural and democratic country we have become,” reads the initiative’s website.

With ‘Spain in freedom. 50 years’, the Government wanted to “remember and celebrate”, they have indicated on the website, “the important advances achieved in the last five decades.” They also want to “pay tribute” to those who made them possiblewhile “conveying the value of democracy at a time when it is showing signs of retreat in much of the West.”

This Wednesday was the inauguration of a series of events that will be carried out throughout this year and that they will reach the 17 autonomous communities. Among them, conferences, audiovisual projections or exhibitions stand out, among many other activities.