Follow minute by minute of the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup
Athletic and Barcelona meet in Saudi Arabia with a place in the final at stake. The lions arrive with Nico Williams doubtful, while the Blaugranas have already recovered Lamine Yamal.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10265940″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/20250108/1026 5940/athletic-club-fc-barcelona-live-semifinal-supercopa-espana-partido-futbol-df.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10265940″}
Loading next content…
#Athletic #Club #Barcelona #live #Semifinal #Spanish #Football #Super #Cup #live
Leave a Reply