Cup classification not without suffering (1 to 3) against Cacereño, with late goals. Nothing anomalous on the other hand in these trap matches, in which so many times the small fish eats the big one. Then, an epic and agonizing victory in the league championship, with four extraordinary goals, from De Paul, Lino and a double from the Little Prince, compared to the three also very good goals from Sevilla. The change in trend in the game continues, which improves day by day with Barrios and Griezmann, outstanding. And finally the winning streak continues (there are now ten in a row) in the Champions League against Slovan Bratislava. Identical result to that of Cáceres, with a great goal from Julián Álvarez, who with his class shows that he is the club’s best signing in many years, and a new double from, in his own right, a French idol. The rival was in theory one of the easy ones… one of those that historically have been worse for us. Without being a great game, it was dominated from start to finish and only when the Slovaks reduced the penalty distance did the alarm bells go off slightly. All of us Colchoneros want the good of the team and we enjoy their triumphs as we suffer with their defeats. There will be those who prefer to play on the counterattack, attack or practice the ‘catenaccio’. Only patriotic cainism can ensure that those who think one way or another have to throw their weight at their heads. Javier Cercas already said that in Spain the discrepancy is interpreted as aggression. Whoever writes this has Marcel Domingo’s Atleti on an altar. Enjoy the wonderful meals organized by the great Ignacio Salcedo, in which other excellent players of the time participated (unfortunately some have already died), but even better as people, apart from the everlasting field delegate, Carlos Peña, who surpassed the 80 continues to perform his duties in the New Metropolitan with the elegance and grandeur that are his own. Never better said, those meals are a fundamental nourishment in his red-and-white feelings. They transport him from the antediluvian era of the old Metropolitan of his childhood to the Manzanares of his youth and maturity, where no extemporaneous president managed to separate him from the primitive ‘path of the elephants’ of the Avenida de la Reina Victoria that now leads to that of Luis Aragonés .People pass and institutions remain. Above all, Atleti, my Atleti, our Atleti.

