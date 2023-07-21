In the world of esotericism and mystical beliefs, the numerology has gained popularity as a tool for understand and attract positive energies towards different aspects of life.

Among its many applications, one of the most intriguing topics is the relationship between certain numbers and the attraction of money and prosperity.

One of the numbers that stands out in this area is the famous number 8, associated with abundance and the wealth in the numerology.

What is the number that attracts money?

According to practitioners of numerology, the Number 8 is considered a great power number and meaning when it comes to money.

its shape, which resembles the infinity symbol, suggests the idea of ​​a continuous and endless flow of wealth and prosperity. Furthermore, it is believed that the Number 8 this bound with the Earth element and the idea of ​​balance, which reinforces its association with financial stability.

For those who follow the numerologytake the Number 8 I get is seen as amulet or talisman to attract positive energies related to prosperity and success in financial matters. However, it is important to remember that the effectiveness of this practice is purely subjective and not supported by scientific evidence.

What do I put in my portfolio to attract money?

While there is no magic formula for attract moneythose who wish to experiment with the numerology and carry the number 8 in your wallet As a symbolic reminder, you can try some of these ideas:

Legal tender with number 8: Search for coins or bills of legal tender that contain the number 8 in their denomination. Some countries have 8 value banknotes or coins with the number 8 in their design, which could be considered as an option for those who wish to carry this number with them.

symbol of number 8: Obtain a small charm or symbol in the shape of the number 8 and place it in a special section of the bag. This could be a pendant or a sticker in the shape of the number.

personalized card: Create a small card with the number 8 written on it and place it in a compartment of the wallet. The card can carry a positive message related to prosperity and abundance.

Purple color: If you want to go beyond the number 8 and explore the association of the color with numerology, choose a bag with details or decorations of purple, considered by some to be a color linked to wealth and prosperity.