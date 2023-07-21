













The trailer opens with Harry and Peter sitting together and talking about the time they were separated by their illness. We then see some of Kraven’s henchmen and the villain himself, with confirmation that they are in New York to hunt down its most powerful inhabitants.

Something quite noticeable is that this sequel will be darker than the original. After all we see that Harry, Peter and Miles will have personal conflicts. Which is left in evidence with an apparent confrontation between Miles and Martin Li, the person responsible for the death of his father.

Of course there are several glimpses at Spider-Man’s black suit and how it makes him more violent towards rivals. The most exciting piece comes at the end of the trailer, with a more complete look at the villain Venom, who looks quite imposing. We can’t wait for October 20 to find out what this adventure has in store for us.

What else was announced for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Along with this new advance of its history, a special edition console of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This one has a red and black design, with the logo of the hero, which represents the symbiote taking control, with small tentacles spreading out. The console will be sold with a DualSense of the same design and a digital copy of the game with all the pre-sale rewards.

Source: PlayStation

If you already have a PS5 but you liked the design, they will also sell the covers with it, so you can put them on your console. His special edition controller will also be sold separately, if you’re interested. The pre-sale of these objects begins on July 28 in the official PlayStation store. Will they buy any?

