The American vision revealed that Washington is seeking an agreement with Israel and Arab parties for the Palestinian Authority to take over the administration of the Gaza Strip after the war, with the administration initially being “civilian, reinforced by police forces only.”

This proposal clashes with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of any role for the Palestinian Authority in the future of Gaza.

The American proposal refers to training the Palestinian security services, while ruling out the involvement of Hamas or any armed organizations that oppose the two-state solution.

The proposals also include “the reconstruction of Gaza with the support of Arab and Western countries.” In parallel, the Arab countries say that they are ready to participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and establish relations with Israel on the condition of a two-state solution and the existence of a clear path to establishing an independent Palestinian state, and this is a position confirmed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And the United Arab Emirates.

This also clashes with the rejectionist positions of Netanyahu and his allies who oppose a path to establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Regarding how to achieve sustainable security for Israel, Washington is working on the presence of Arab and international forces between the Gaza Strip and Israel on the one hand, and between the Gaza Strip and the Egyptian borders on the other hand.

For its part, Israel proposed the existence of something similar to a mandate for a period of 5 years with the participation of the Palestinian Authority. In addition to all these efforts, all weapons from the Gaza Strip, including heavy weapons, will be collected and destroyed.

Here we point out that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi raised this point previously, and at that time proposed the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

Several American reports revealed the widening of the American dispute with Netanyahu and his allies, and sources revealed to “Sky News Arabia” the contacts that Washington is conducting with political parties and Israeli civil society organizations to discuss the post-Netanyahu period after Washington despaired of its ability to achieve a breakthrough in this file. In light of his presence at the head of an extreme right-wing government.