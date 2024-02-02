The residents of south Tampa, Florida have reported that most nights there is a faint, low sound that they have tried to trace to find out where it comes from. On all the occasions in which it was present, a large number of people claimed to have heard it, to the point that groups have even been formed in which people share their experiences and theories.

Sara Healy, administrator of a group that shares possible causes of the strange sound, says she has heard some quite curious hypotheses, among them, that these are secret operations or even that the sound is being caused by extraterrestrialsas compiled WFLA. However, there is a much more rational conclusion.

According to information released by the media News Channel 8until now, The most logical explanation is that the noise is caused by fish, specifically the black drum species.. Although, to test this hypothesis, there is currently an open campaign on the site GoFundMe in search of resources to finance scientific research.

And Dr. James Locascio, who conducted a postgraduate study on the black drumfish, a species of pufferfish, points out that This animal has the ability to produce sound, In fact, that's what its name responds to.

In the opinion of the specialist, The sound Tampa residents hear can be explained by placing recorders in the water in houses near the sea that have experienced this noisy phenomenon on a routine basis. Well, that was how in his investigation he was able to conclude that The fish could actually generate a sound that could be heard in the homes in the area..

Therefore, to fully verify that the sound does indeed come from this species, for now It is being sought that the owners of houses near the water allow the installation of specialized recording equipment.

The black drumfish appears to be the cause of the sound. Photo: Monaco Nature Encyclopedia

Why does sound reach places that are not near the sea in Tampa, Florida?

The previous justification is the most accepted and would allow explain that the sound is heard particularly loud at night in houses that are near the sea. But why can it be heard several kilometers away?

Although it may seem difficult to believe, according to research, Fish have the ability to make a sound that can be heard from miles away. thanks to a muscle that when flexed with its bladder creates the noise. Each species emits a unique sound and in the case of the black drum it produces a noise whose frequency is 100 hertz; that is, low, but audible.

In addition, it has been proven that fish have the ability to emit sounds that travel long distances, the reason why various inhabitants of Florida, a state characterized by its extensive flora and fauna, hear them even if they are not nearby. of the sea is that, according to specialists, noise can be transmitted through storm sewers because lower frequencies travel farther and with lower energy losses.