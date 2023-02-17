A study conducted by scientists from the Singapore Institute of Clinical Sciences said that letting young people stare at smart device screens affects their level of alertness, their control of their emotions, as well as their follow-up of instructions or the performance of certain tasks.

In their study, the researchers divided children over the age of one year into groups, the first was left with smart devices for less than an hour a day, while the youngsters in the second group were allowed to watch screens for between one and two hours.

As for the children of the remaining two groups, they were allowed to stay with their devices for a period of two to four hours, while the last group’s usage time reached more than four hours.

The brain activity of the children participating in the study was examined for a period ranging from 12 to 18 months, at the age of nine, in terms of attention and control of impulses and waves.

The results showed that children who were exposed to screens for a longer period of time had more low-frequency waves to stay alert and alert.

The researchers stated that the brains grow rapidly from birth, but the part responsible for attention and emotions – the prefrontal cortex – takes longer to form.

The researchers pointed out that the fast images displayed on the screens of smart devices, and flashing lights, impede brain development and affect its functions.

The researchers also said that spending a long time on smart devices causes confusion in children and impedes the development of cognitive skills, according to the British newspaper, The Sun.

Lead author of the study, Professor Chung Yap-sing, commented: “Our findings should not be taken lightly as they affect the development of future generations.”