Sad news for fans of Bruce Willis. The actor’s family, headed by his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, issued a statement via Instagram reporting the final diagnosis of the disease suffered by the interpreter, after the aphasia he presented last year.

“Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, his condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” wrote the remembered Ghost protagonist on the social network.

“Unfortunately, the challenges with communication are just a symptom of the illness Bruce is facing. While this is painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”, he added.

According to the statement, which is complemented by a statement made by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), it was after the first diagnosis of aphasia – a language disorder that makes reading, writing and oral expression difficult – that The family began to carry out a series of tests and studies on the actor to find the cause of his deteriorated health.

The frontotemporal dementia It arises as “a consequence of hereditary or spontaneous disorders (occurring for unknown reasons) that cause degeneration of the frontal lobe and sometimes of the temporal lobe of the brain and that mainly affects behavior, personality and behaviors compared to memory”.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the coming years,” adds the family, after emphasizing that the actor does not take any therapy that improves his condition.

Their loved ones used the occasion to raise awareness about the issue and for science to work on a cure. “As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope the media attention can be focused on shedding light on this disease that needs much more awareness and research”, they noted in the letter signed by his ex-partner, Demi Moore – who has already been his spokesperson in the past -; his wife, Emma Heming, and all of his children: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Aware of the altruism that characterizes the protagonist of The Sixth Sense, 12 Monkeys and Die Hard, they hope that what happens to Bruce Willis will help others in his same condition. “We know in our hearts that if I could today, I would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many individuals and their families,” they wrote.

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from the film industry last year. Photo: diffusion

Finally, Moore, Willis’s wife and children They appreciated the displays of affection and support for the actor. “We have been so touched by the love that everyone has shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. His continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”