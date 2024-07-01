Maria Rosaria Omaggio, a multifaceted personality on the Italian television scene, passed away at the age of 67 following an illness: condolences from friends and colleagues

Mourning in the world of cinema and entertainment for the passing of Maria Rosaria Homage, actress and writer of Neapolitan origins. The talented artist, known for her beauty, her versatility and her deep sensitivity, left us at the age of 67.

Maria Rosaria Omaggio dies at the age of 67 from an illness

Maria Rosaria Omaggio began her career at a very young age, becoming popular thanks to her participation in television programs such as Very nice song conducted by Pippo Baudo. Over the years, she has taken part in numerous variety shows, dramas and films, winning the hearts of the audience with her magnetic presence and intense performance. In 2022 she won the coveted Il Nastro D’Argento award for her Aunt Meme by De Filippo.

Among his best-known roles in cinema are those in films such as Rome at gunpoint, Anti-theft team, Ass and Shirt And The Adventures of the Incredible Hercules. On television, he participated in successful productions such as The Team, Dear Master 2 and Don Matteo 5.

In addition to her artistic career, Maria Rosaria Omaggio stood out for her social commitment, being nominated Goodwill Ambassador Unicef in 2005. A great sportswoman, she practiced Tai Ji fist, sword and fan and was a federal CSI instructor of Taijiquan. She married only once but had three important relationships from which she did not have children. She was the voice of Oriana Fallaci for some of her audiobooks such as If you are born a woman And Pasolini, an inconvenient man. In 2023, the touching show with the singer Grazia Di Michele based on the works of Italo Calvino in memory of the children victims of war.

His charismatic figure and his multifaceted talent have left a profound mark on the Italian cultural panorama. He had also posed for the covers of Playboy And Playmanshowing her extraordinary beauty without veils. We will miss her luminous presence and her generous spirit. The farewell to Maria Rosaria involved numerous personalities of the entertainment world and many messages of condolence on social media: