Water and curly hair have a complicated relationship. Environmental humidity is one of the main causes of frizz, however, thousands of tiktokers They claim that completely saturating hair with water before styling helps define curls. The trend, called #bowlmethod, floods TikTok with tutorials that have more than 493 million views. And it is increasing. Praise on the social network is omnipresent and, for many, it is the definitive solution to end frizz and tame curly hair, especially in winter. Unlike many viral tricks, this method is not quick and requires time and patience. But what is it and how is it done? Expert hairdressers clear our doubts.

What is the 'Bowl Method'?

It is an ideal method to hydrate and define curls in wavy and curly hair. And it's pretty simple to do: all you need is a large container of water to wet your head. Next, you apply styling products with super wet hair and start dipping and squeezing so that the products penetrate the hair well. The process of soaking and squeezing is repeated about four times. “This technique respects the nature of curly hair and provides deep hydration based on water and conditioners that prevent dryness and frizz. I like it because no product is wasted, since the hair is soaked in the same container repeatedly until the water becomes cloudy. It works on porous and frizzy hair, but it is important that the water be cold or warm; It should never be too hot,” explains hairdresser Eduardo Sánchez, from Maison Eduardo Sánchez. In short, we are faced with a useful method to reduce the frizz, Define curls and evenly distribute leave-in conditioner.

How to do it, step by step

The analyzed tutorials follow the same pattern. They prepare a large container of water, wash and condition the hair and rinse it well. Afterwards, they detangle with a brush and apply a leave-in softener. Next, they apply a curl defining cream, brush the hair forward and dip the ends into the water and down until they reach the scalp. They remove their head from the container, squeeze their hair so that the water drips, and repeat the soaking and crunching at least three or four times. Now you can shake your hair and let it dry or wrap it in a microfiber towel until it is dry. The process ends by adding a moisturizing oil.

Conchi Arias, founder of Curlyhair Fields It is clear “it is a technique that works well on wavy hair, because it groups the hair and controls the frizz. By soaking and removing the head from the bowl so many times, you achieve what in the world curly They are called 'algae' which is a very beautiful type of undulation. To squeeze the hair well, I recommend doing pulsing, which consists of putting the ends of the hair in the palm of your hand and squeezing from bottom to top until the water is gone. Then we do micro plopping, That is, we remove excess water with a microfiber towel without rolling it. To do this, we spread the towel on a smooth surface, put the hair inside, press the towel upwards and wrap it around the head so that the waves are well placed. If we roll the hair, the curl doesn't look good. Honestly, the method is successful, but it seems quite cumbersome and long to me. The results are good, but it depends on the time you want to invest. It is not suitable for the impatient.”

Does it really work?

Although this process adds several more minutes to the hair routine, most of the experts consulted believe that it is worth spending this extra time. Raquel Aguilera, stylist and head of hairdressing at Tacha Beauty nods firmly: “To achieve a good curl, this method is the best there is as long as a good washing and drying line is used.” styling. It is essential that the products do not contain sulfates, parabens or silicones and that they hydrate and nourish curly hair well. With the bowl technique you achieve a marked curl, without frizz and very hydrated. Generally, curly hair is dry and porous, which is why water combined with moisturizing products capable of sealing the cuticle works so well. In addition, it is very beneficial to dry with a turban or microfiber towel without using a heat source.” Hairstylist Eduardo Sánchez agrees “it is an ideal method for wavy or curly hair. Furthermore, he controls the frizz and helps reduce the volume and effect of electricity. With this technique we achieve curls with a very natural finish and a longer-lasting effect. A very simple technique to use that leaves dry hair more hydrated, nourished, combed, soft and shiny.”

Can it be harmful?

In principle it is a super effective and safe technique, but you have to be careful. “It can be harmful if we do not follow the steps properly or if we do not rinse the hair well. Nor should we use unsuitable products because not completely eliminating the use of sulfates would be a big mistake,” says Eduardo Sánchez. And if this method “is carried out with products with sulfates, parabens and silicones, we achieve just the opposite: it becomes dry and frizzy,” says Raquel Aguilera.

Wringing your hair can also have consequences. “If we do a lot pulsing With hair so wet, the cuticle can suffer stress. That's why you have to be careful not to do it excessively and to squeeze only as many times as necessary, so that the cuticle and hair do not suffer damage,” says Conchi Arias.

Alternatives to the bowl method

For those who do not want to invest so much time in achieving defined curls, there are effective alternatives. “One of the best ways is to do it during the shower. The product is applied directly to wet hair, detangled and squeezed. It looks good and is much faster than the bowl method,” says Juanjo Gabriel, stylist at the Bigudí salon.

If the idea of ​​using a lot of dripping water to style your hair is too overwhelming, hairstylist Conchi Arias suggests using a leave-in conditioner. “I prefer to use a mist to wet my hair until it clumps, then apply a leave-in conditioner with defining products. You don't need something as elaborate as the bowl method. To avoid frizz there are other solutions if we know the cause of the problem. For example, on humid days our hair, which has a negative charge, is sure to frizz. To avoid this, before applying the defining gels we can put a layer of light oil on wet hair so that the water does not penetrate as much. If the cause of frizz is dehydration, the ideal is to nourish. In addition to the mask, I recommend using leave-in conditioner and sealing with a light oil. This creates an oily film around the cuticle that prevents moisture from escaping.” For hairdresser Eduardo Sánchez, controlling frizz depends on several factors: “It is important to use moisturizing and nourishing products, natural oils, a good shampoo, conditioner and mask. In addition, it is essential to cut the ends every three months and avoid heat tools.”