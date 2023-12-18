On a dock on the Pacific, the breeze raises the saltpeter and transports it around hundreds of bodies. If saltpeter were dust, the air would shine with soft light near those bodies that laugh, scream and have fun on pastel-colored fairground rides. There is a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, games of aim, strength, churro stands, souvenirs and a long etcetera of things. So that all kinds of people of all kinds of ages and origins can take home a great memory of a summer day in Santa Monica (California), one of the most famous places on the American West Coast. Probably most people do not imagine that the pier they are walking on was built so that the city's sewage would flow there. Fortunately, it has not been used for that for more than 100 years.

Now, under that structure are the waves and sand, supposedly free of spills, and it smells of sunscreen and seaweed. On one side, bathers put their feet or their entire bodies in the cold water of this side of the world. Beyond, at the bottom of the white beach, the balls fly over the volleyball nets, and behind, on a promenade flanked by palm trees, some are running, others are riding bikes, and others are riding. skate. In this case, reality is not so far from what appears in the movies.

Santa Monica Beach is followed, to the south, by Venice Beach, a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles. The boundary between the two is invisible, but it is noticeable because street singers, art stalls, tarot cards, bars and facades with colorful graffiti begin to appear on the promenade. This is an area with a bohemian, artistic and Californian theme, and what is most in tune with that is walking through it while having an ice cream or a glass of fresh fruit cut into pieces. Almost as if it were a hidden theme park, or designed very naturally, a few steps later you reach the sports area. First is the skate park, in front of the beach. There, boys and girls slide down cement dunes, pick up speed and practice different tricks and jumps, with beads of sweat that make their tanned skin shine. Then there are the basketball courts, then the bars for doing all kinds of exercises and, finally, the paddle tennis court.

View of the skate park in the Venice Beach area, California. Luciano Lejtman (GETTY IMAGES)

Leaving the beach behind, when the sun begins to set, the canals, created artificially at the beginning of the 20th century, in the image and likeness of Italian Venice, are illuminated in a more sentimental way. Now they are lined with idyllic and very expensive houses, with their gardens overlooking the water, and with bridges with white railings and wooden floors to romantically cross between one and the other.

Residential homes along the canals of Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Alexander Spatari (GETTY IMAGES)

Art in light and space

In the 1950s, Californian artists encapsulated those pleasant tropes of Santa Monica and Venice Beach—the sun, the surf, the sand—and turned them into an artistic concept. These natural elements formed the primordial cell that gave life to the Light and Space Movement.

On the first floor of one of the buildings that make up the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) there is an ethereal and atmospheric exposition about that movement. LACMA is the largest museum in Los Angeles, funded in part by the marriage of philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad, who committed millions of dollars to promote art, education and scientific research in the city. They also created another of the most important museums, in this case of contemporary art: The Broad, located in the urban center, what is called Downtown there. You can get from one to the other in less than an hour by metro or bus.

'City of lights', the streetlights of LACMA in Los Angeles. Panther Media GmbH / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

And for an artistic experience that includes exhibitions, but goes beyond, there is the Getty Center, passing Beverly Hills, near Bel Air, in the neighborhoods of the wealthiest people. Everything about it is an experience, from the moment you arrive and take the tram at the entrance until you step onto the museum site, on a hill, flying over the metropolis. There are the gardens, squares, sculptures, fountains, ponds, buildings and terraces designed by architect Richard Meier. This entire design revolves around a specific element: natural light. That's why it's full of glass walls. And those that are made of stone are also chosen so that certain tones are created, taking advantage of the reflection of the sun in this area of ​​California. Furthermore, the architectural complex is designed to allow movement to flow, so that it is easy to go from the interior of the pavilions to the exterior in a multi-sensory walk.

The Getty Center is a museum located on top of a hill overlooking Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California. Michael Lingberg (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

But inside the museums almost everything is aseptic, the air conditioning seems to empty the place of odors. So to enjoy an art full of fragrances and available to everyone, it is best to visit the Arts District, back to the center. In the Angel City Brewery, A brewery inside an industrial warehouse decorated with paintings and various objects, there is the famous graffiti of angel wings that Colette Miller created and that has been reproduced in many other cities. It is not the only mural, many walls in this district are full, interrupted by the doors, windows and facades of some artistic associations and galleries. In that portion of the city you just need to wander the streets and discover the good thing about letting yourself go until your body can handle it.

The Angel City Brewery, a brewery inside an industrial warehouse decorated with paintings and various objects. Chon Kit Leong (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Writer and activist Audre Lorde wrote: “I feel, then I can be free.” Simplifying it greatly, it was her way of updating the famous phrase “I think, therefore I am”, by the philosopher René Descartes, feminizing and racializing it. This whole tour of Santa Monica and Los Angeles puts Lorde's idea into practice. It is a walk that becomes a concatenation of jumps between galaxies that are tremendously beautiful for the brain, emotions and sensory capacity if the traveler is able to experience it outside the territory of logic.

