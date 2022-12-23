“At the bottom there is room” is hours away from the premiere of its season 9 finale. The América Televisión series kept the public on the edge of their seats for weeks, due to the constant dramas between the Maldini-Montalbáns and the Gonzales family. Several of these soap operas and intricacies of the plot were carried out by Jimmythe new version of jaimito interpreted by Jorge Guerra.

As expected, the change was not well received from the beginning by the fans. The networks were filled with various comments, which called for the return of the original actor. However, he was no longer going back.

Aaron Picasso and Jorge Guerra play the same character, but in different stages of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Jaimito vs. Jimmy: ‘July’ chooses the best of “AFHS”

From the first episodes of “AFHS” Until the current season, viewers have seen three versions of Jaimito. These were played by Aaron Picasso, andres messiah and the last one, who calls himself Jimmy, brought into the plot by Jorge Guerra.

Guadalupe Farfanan admirer of the production from a very young age, spoke exclusively with La República and told us who is her favorite in the role.

“Jorge Guerra, definitely. I am a big fan of his chamba. He works very well, really, and I admire him a lot. ‘Jorgito’ is like my older brother,” he pointed out.

But, if Aarón Picasso was the first (and he is the favorite of many), why wasn’t he chosen? The artist also has a very specific opinion on the subject: “ Suddenly they (the producers) didn’t feel right or didn’t like something. I think they were not mistaken when choosing Jorge Guerra for the role of Jaimito because he does it excellent”.

Jorge Guerra gives his opinion on the ‘original Jaimito’ of “AFHS”

Despite the public’s claims, Picasso asked that they respect his successor. On this, Guerra is grateful for the foundations left by his predecessor. This was revealed in a previous interview for La República.

“He started it all, so without his job, I wouldn’t be working now. . What I can say is thank you for saying that. I respect her work and I hope she does well. Aaron created a role that people are going to love anyway. That must be appreciated and admired because it is not easy to create a role and for people to remember it, it is not easy, ”he said.

“If he did a particular job, that is his. I am doing my job now. So, one is never better than another. There are no comparisons and no way to know who is better or worse,” she added.