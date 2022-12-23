Which is more fun: the pun or the BMW “M Tree” itself?

Sometimes the funny comments or puns are right in front of you. Take BMW dealer Dusseldorp. Certainly not the only dealer who thinks it’s cool to put a Christmas tree on top of a fat car. But which car do you choose? Well, that’s very simple: the BMW M Tree. Pronounced like the English word for three, you suddenly get it.

BMW M Tree

Although it must be said, such a BMW M3 is a cool Christmas tree mobile anyway. The BMW M Tree is therefore a promotional stunt by BMW dealer Dusseldorp as a Christmas promotion. The Christmas tree part is understandable: two roof racks are mounted on the roof to transport a Christmas tree. We don’t know who it is for, but they should hurry up if they want their tree before Christmas. Still, such a Christmas tree can probably go pretty fast, on top of this 510 hp strong BMW M3 Competition.

One-off

The BMW M3 is also provided with a nice festive wrap. Besides, of course, the letters ‘M Tree’ in large on the side. Also on top of the roof is where you can put the Christmas tree. Seems clear, after all, it does not fit in the trunk. As it seems clear, it is a one-off promotion for this one M3, series production will not happen. BMW does say that the car will be superfluous next year, because then the M3 Touring will arrive and a Christmas tree just fits in the back.

It is not the most convenient car for a Christmas tree, but with the BMW M Tree it will at least be on time. Until you come across a Hennessey Mustang GT500. Dusseldorp also released a video about the special M3 with Andy van der Meijden.

