You are looking for an effective way to lose weight? Physical exercise is one of the best ways to achieve this.but not all sports are equally effective.

Here is a list of exercises that will help you burn calories and lose weight quickly.

For these exercises to work and you can lose weight, you must spend time on them and the amount you train depends on several factors, such as your level of physical condition, your goals and your availability.

Nevertheless, it is recommended to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week. This equates to approximately 30 minutes of exercise a day, Monday through Friday.

It is important to remember that exercise is only one part of the weight loss process. LDiet also plays an important role in weight loss. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you eat a balanced diet that is appropriate for your level of physical activity.

exercises to lose weight fast

running: It is one of the most popular and effective sports to lose weight. It is recommended to run 1 km every 5 minutes and you can lose between 1,000 and 1,200 calories per hour.

Cycling, mountain biking or spinning: Practicing any of these sports can help you lose between 1,000 and 1,500 calories in an hour. Whether outdoors, in the mountains or in a gym, cycling is an excellent cardiovascular exercise.

Swimming: It is a complete sport that involves the whole body and is highly recommended for people with back problems. By swimming with intensity and speed you can lose between 300 and 500 calories in half an hour.

Jump rope: It is a simple but very effective exercise. Jumping rope can shed anywhere from 500 to 700 calories an hour, along with strengthening and toning your legs.

Aerobic exercises: They are those in which the body is continuously in motion and large muscle groups are worked at the same time. Some examples are dance therapy, step or aerobics. These exercises not only help you lose weight, but also improve flexibility and muscle tone.

In addition to choosing one or more of these sports, it is important to remember that in order to achieve the desired weight loss it is necessary to follow a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle habits.

Physical exercise is an important part of the process, but it is not enough on its own. Dedicate time and effort to your training and you will see how the results will not be long in coming.