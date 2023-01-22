The interpreter of Hawkeye Jeremy Renner has recently published a photo on his social profiles where he updates his fans about his physical conditions following the serious accident with the snow plow on New Year’s Day.

Renner’s post sheds some light on the extent of the injuries sustained in the now infamous crash and the physical therapy the actor is going through. Furthermore, in the aforementioned post, Jeremy Renner thanked those who were close to him, wishing him a speedy recovery.

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

The serious accident that unwillingly saw Jeremy Renner as the protagonist took place near his home in Tahoe, where he was hit and hit by a snow plow owned by himwhich has gone out of control due to a malfunction.

Renner suffered two operations on January 2 and as the days went by, the actor began to share updates on his state of health, always thanking the fans for their closeness. On January 17, the actor is returned home to continue his recovery therapy.