Of Cesare Peccarisi

subject has depressive thoughts such as worthlessness, hopelessness and sadness, but able to hide them behind a happy exterior

An extensive review by Chinese researchers at Changchun University directed by Xuefeng Sun just published in Brain & Behavior examined 29 studies through the PubMed, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Embase and CINAHL databases to verify how much and if the so-called therapy” has an effect on those suffering from depression and anxiety, that is, said in minimal terms: if a joke manages to make even those who are depressed laugh. Nearly 3,000 subjects from studies in Australia, China, Germany, Iran, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Turkey and the USA were evaluated. These were minors undergoing surgery with anesthesia, elderly people in nursing homes, patients with Parkinson’s, tumors, mental illnesses, dialysis patients, while students and healthy retired women were used as controls.

The main types of humor therapy in the studies were laughter therapy/yoga and clown therapy. The first is a technique in which the subject mimics laughter by doing yoga breathing exercises designed to be similar to those that are activated when we burst out laughing and which, by bringing more oxygen to the brain, give a feeling of greater energy and serenity. Clown therapy, also called smile therapy, made famous by Robin Williams with the film Patch Adams, practiced by doctors, nurses or volunteers who use clown techniques and clothing to improve the mood of hospitalized patients, especially minors, and their families .

result that humor therapy has remarkable prospects for development and efficacy in the treatment of mild forms of anxiety and depression and its efficacy in severe forms will be further investigated. It has a significant impact on perception, attitude, judgment and mood, which in turn affect physical and mental well-being. Even if most of the studies confirm its benefits, it seems however that the intervention period may have so far been too short to fully obtain the positive effects it can induce. One of the main problems with the implementation of this therapy is the attitude of the medical and paramedical staff who sometimes perceive it as a disturbance in their routine work. On the other hand, the idea that humor therapy can relieve pain, reduce the negative effects of treatment and have a positive impact on the patient’s overall recovery is beginning to gain ground. It still remains to be seen whether it will also have an application in severe forms such as major depression or the old dysthymia now called persistent depression.