Ferrari, we think about 2024

We’ve now reached mid-season: time for everyone to take a breath, take stock and decide what to do for the future. Especially this year, in which the challenge for first place has in fact never begun, the teams chasing Red Bull have wondered whether to think in advance of the 2024. There Ferrariby the admission of his team principal Frederic Vasseurhas already started working on next year’s project for weeks.

While McLaren’s latest example might suggest otherwise, the Frenchman believes that current Formula 1 regulations prevent any major strides being made during the season, and that therefore it is best to get off to a good start with next year’s car.

Vasseur’s words

“The main factor is the budget cap, which does not allow you to create a new project as probably happened a couple of years ago. It means that you have to adapt your project to the situation and in these conditions I think we have made a good step forward. We must also consider that the regulation is much more prescriptive than before and it is quite difficult to make a big step forward in the season. But we are already working on next year’s projecttrying to correct the direction“.

F1 without tire warmers? Skeptical Vasseur

The Ferrari team principal, directly from Silverstone, also expressed some perplexity about the hypothesis of a Formula 1 without tyrewarmers: “I think that under the normal circumstances in which we tested – I think in Bahrain – everything went quite well. But the concern is when we go to the track and there will be cold or extreme conditions: for example, this year we will go to Las Vegas and race at night, there could even be 4°, in this case what result would we get without the tyrewarmers? I think in 95% of the cases we will have no problems, Pirelli is doing a good job: I think a couple of teams did the test and it went quite well, but we are not able to predict what the situation could be in extreme conditions. For this we await the final report from Pirelli“. The decision on whether or not to postpone the abolition of electric blankets to 2025 will be taken by the F1 Commission after the tests that the Milanese company will carry out between today and tomorrow at Silverstone.