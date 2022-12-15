Will they stay together? The international influencer Sheyla Rojas surprised her followers by being introduced as one of the new ATV ‘jales’ along with Tula Rodríguez. The curious thing is that the model accepted her, despite the fact that her life is in Mexico with her partner, since it was for that very reason that she did not accept these types of offers.

As is known, for several years, the former reality girl settled in the Aztec country with her partner Sir Winston to lead the luxuries life that you always dreamed of. Here we tell you how the businesswoman moved away from the country, what her boyfriend’s real name is and how many years she is apart.

Sheyla Rojas thanks her boyfriend, ‘Sir Winston’, for his unconditional support. Photo: composition / Instagram

Why did Sheyla Rojas go to Mexico?

Host Sheyla Rojas had a stable life in all respects in Peru since she entered television. She worked for many years on reality shows until she established herself as the presenter of “En boca de todos”. She was also the image of several recognized brands until an alleged audio was released that she sent to the soccer player Luis Advíncula, with whom she was dating.

That was his breaking point. Because she lost her job, brands stopped sponsoring her and other bad news. In a nutshell: his house of cards fell apart . That made the model rethink her life and look for other horizons. It was so that she decided to go to Mexico on vacation without thinking that she would meet her love there.

How did the romance between Sheyla Rojas and Sir Winston begin?

In 2020, Sheyla Rojas from Trujillo packed her bags to visit Mayan lands on vacation until she met her current partner. “I already had my suitcases and everything ready to return (to Peru), but my friend invites me to this dinner and at that moment it was like love at first sight, and he (Sir Winston) said ‘stay’ and I told him that ‘I had to go back’. She told me to ‘stay a month’ and I told her ‘fine’”, she told Magaly Medina.

From then until today, the couple has stayed together without ceasing to have problems like any other family. Currently, the businesswoman and the father of her son have a very good relationship with their new partners for the sake of the baby.

Sheyla Rojas and ‘Sir Winston’ have been in a relationship for more than a year and a half. Photo: Instagram captures

What is Sir Winston’s real name and how many years is he older than Sheyla Rojas?

Even though everyone knows him as Sir Winstonthe real name of the businessman is Luis Miguel Galsrza Muro. The business in which it operates is construction.

The influencer clarified on “Magaly TV, the firm”: “ He doesn’t do illegal things. and that is unfair, he works in construction. That people stop talking nonsense and a half (…) I’m going to say it, but I don’t like it because it’s complicated and that people invent things all the time”.

A few weeks ago, the communicator Kurt Villavicencio revealed that the Mexican is 40 and, therefore, it would take his girlfriend Sheyla Rojas five years, who will leave him for a few months to work on the new ATV project.

What does Sir Winston think about the return of Sheyla Rojas to Peru?

Back to Peru! Sheyla Rojas returned to her homeland to start a new job challenge with Tula Rodríguez and Paco Bazán. The influencer assured that she has the support of her boyfriend so that she participates in a New Year’s special for ATV and Radiomar.

“He is super happy. In fact, he wanted me to come and be with my family, with this new project that is very nice. He has been very aware of the recordings, ”said the model to El Popular.

Sir Winston invites Magaly to spend Christmas in Mexico

Sheyla Rojas returned to Peru to be part of an ATV project and the blonde did not hesitate to appear on the Magaly Medina program. Who was also present, through a link, was Sir Winston.

Sheyla Rojas’s partner asked Magaly Medina to travel to Mexico in the company of her husband Alfredo Zambrano so that the four of them could spend Christmas together. At her proposal, the host thanked her for her gesture, but told her that she will live these holidays with her family because she is embarrassed to leave her parents on these important dates.