The sky above Sydney Modern is so bright blue it hurts the eyes. On a summer Wednesday afternoon, visitors line up outside to visit the port city’s newest museum. People also wear sunglasses indoors. Because the building, designed by the renowned Japanese architectural firm SANAA, breathes light.

It’s quite a contrast to the stately, 150-year-old neo-classical building of the Art Gallery New South Wales next door, of which Sydney Modern is part. The two structures are connected by a sculpture garden, which will not be completed until mid-2023.

The project of 344 million Australian dollars (more than 220 million euros) has had quite a few feet in the earth. In 2013 director Michael Brand presented his plan for the expansion of the museum, construction started in 2019. The state government paid most of the bill, the remaining 100 million Australian dollars (64 million euros) came from philanthropists. Despite setbacks such as clouds of smoke from the forest fires in 2019, lockdowns during the corona pandemic and the storms of recent months, the museum was completed on time and within budget.

Dominic Perrottet, the premier of the state of New South Wales, calls the museum “the most important cultural building since the Sydney Opera House”. The state’s minister of culture expects the museum to generate a billion Australian dollars for the local economy over the next 25 years.

Free entrance

Waving flags in front of the museum read ‘Art for all’. Admission to Sydney Modern is free, although visitors are advised to reserve a time slot for some exhibitions. The first few days after the opening there were already more than twenty thousand visitors.

The first thing that catches your eye are the three sculptures by New Zealand artist Francis Upritchard, titled Here Comes Everybody, in the square in front of the entrance. The meter-high, lanky figures are weighed down by the roof of wavy glass.

Upon entering, it is the space and the light that impress. There are tall windows on all sides, making Sydney Harbor appear to be part of the exhibition. Winding stairs connect the floors. There are only a few works of art in the bright halls, the majority is hidden in separate rooms, each with its own theme.

The place of honor is for the Yiribana Gallery of Aboriginal art. These works used to hang in the basement of the old building, now it has a larger and more prominent place near the entrance. With a history of at least 60,000 years, the aboriginal people of Australia are the oldest living civilization in the world. There are traditional works such as woven mats and large hypnotic canvases with the characteristic repetitive dots and lines. There are also works by Aboriginal artists who use contemporary materials such as corrugated iron and iron. Like Lorraine Connelly-Northey’s gigantic ‘bags’, made of rusted and bent metal that she found in remote areas in the outback.

Aboriginal art is not limited to this space, but is reflected throughout the museum. Just like art from the original inhabitants of New Zealand, the Maori. What would life be like if the indigenous people of Australia and New Zealand were not colonised? The huge video work Ground loop by Maori artist Lisa Reihana attempts to depict that world. Maoris can be seen in a waka, a canoe, on their way across the ocean that serves as a ‘super highway’, towards the Australian Aborigines. The work feels both futuristic and ancient.

The underground exhibition space The Tank now serves as a location for the work of Adrián Villar Rojas.

Dystopian future

In order to use the available space as efficiently as possible, the underground oil storage space from the Second World War has also been transformed into an exhibition space of 2,200 square meters. In the space now called ‘the Tank’, work is done The End of Imagination by the Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas. The high space is dark, echoing and is supported by more than a hundred thick pillars. Rojas placed sculptures of mysterious fantasy creatures there. Only sporadic flashing lights reveal the works, which sketch a dystopian future.

On the terrace is the giant sculpture Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos of Yayoi Kusama to shine in the sun. The cartoonish flowers in bright colors, which she made for the museum, can be seen from the boulevard on the other side of the harbour.

A separate room is for the Korean artist Kimsooja. Visitors are invited to sit at a table to form a sphere of clay and leave it behind, thus contributing to the formation of the artwork. “This is the first time that I am in such contact with art, that I can contribute to it,” says visitor Evan Diego. “It’s a great idea, working with the clay is also very soothing.”

In recent years, there has been much criticism of museum director Michael Band, who came up with this ambitious plan just a year after taking office. Sydney wouldn’t need another museum, it would take up precious space from the surrounding botanic gardens. But since the opening, a jubilant mood prevails. The focus on Australian art, the participatory nature of the works and the use of the natural beauty of the environment make this museum a must-see in Australia.

