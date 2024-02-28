Cases of norovirus, a highly contagious pathogen, have increased by 12% throughout the northwest United States. It is a disease that does not respect age, social status or gender and that already keeps both the population and the health authorities on alert.

This figure has attracted attention, given that norovirus cases are particularly high in the northeast of the countrywhere more than 13% of the tests have been positive, reported Telemundo. However, these levels are below what was reported around this time last season, when around 15% of tests were positive, both nationally and in the northeast, he notes. cnn.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus is very contagious and anyone can become infected and get sick. The infection caused by the virus has also been called “stomach flu” or “stomach virus.”

How is it spread and what are the symptoms of norovirus?



One of the ways in which norovirus can be spread through food or drinks, although it also happens with direct contact with someone who is infected with the virus; for example, when caring for that person or sharing utensils. Another way to get sick is to touch surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then put your fingers in your mouth..

The discomfort focuses on the digestive system. See also Inflation-21, the virus that threatens economies and markets

Between The symptoms of this disease include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.; and less frequently: fever, headache and body ache. The CDC says that, generally, people symptoms appear between 12 and 48 hours later having been exposed to norovirus. Most people with the disease recover within 1 to 3 days, but can still spread the virus for two weeks afterward.

Although it is a very contagious disease, experts point out that there are very effective measures to norovirus prevention, including washing hands with soap and waterclean and disinfect surfaces with bleach and wash clothes with hot water.

If you experience any symptoms, do not hesitate to consult your doctor immediately.