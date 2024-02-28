Paris Saint Germain will have to face a new day of Ligue 1 and will have to face a club that will not make things easy for them, Monaco. Luis Enrique's men want to continue adding to increase the difference with their pursuer while the visitors are 2 points away from second position in the standings.
Below we leave you with the possible PSG lineup for this match
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – PSG's goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma provides essential security to the team, keeping a clean sheet.
RHP: ZAÏRE-EMERY – The young 17-year-old player has been one of the great positive news for the Parisian team this season. With his participation in numerous matches this season, he is demonstrating his quality and little by little earning the trust of the Spanish coach. He is being a multipurpose player, we may see him in the right lane
DFC: DANILO PEREIRA – The Portuguese midfielder has been playing in this position in the last few days of Ligue 1, so possibly, due to the team's injuries and absences from international competitions, he will occupy that position again for this league match.
DFC: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – From the center of the defense comes the strength of Lucas Hernández, a full-back, who can act as a center back, who stands out for his tireless energy and commitment in both areas. His ability to support the attack and, at the same time, recover balls in defense makes him an essential cog in the PSG lineup.
LI: LUCAS BERALDO – The Brazilian defender, PSG's new addition this season, already played in the last games like against Rennes, and although they were tied, he did not play badly, so Luis Enrique will probably continue to trust him in games like this to also give confidence to the player.
MC: UGARTE – Another of the great players that Luis Enrique has for moments like this and who is in a period of exploding to become the future of Europe. Complete confidence in the young player.
MC: VITINHA– The key piece of the team to seek victory. The new owner of the Parisian midfield makes Vitinha in charge of directing PSG's game.
MCO: ASENSIO – The Spanish winger adds creativity and dribbling to PSG's attacking front. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities with his movements and passes is a fundamental resource in the offensive game. He will play further back than usual
EI: KANG IN LEE: The one who arrived from Mallorca this season is finding a place in Luis Enrique's lineups. The Korean magician will start this league match
DC: KOLO MUANI– The French striker is an option on the Paris Saint Germain attack front. Kolo Muani stands out for his scoring instinct, intelligent movements in the area and ability to finish plays. His ability to find space and create danger would be an important asset in the game.
ED: BARCOLA – The skilled French attacker, only 21 years old, is taking on more and more prominence in Luis Enrique's team, and it would not be surprising to see him back in the eleven, given his ability to overwhelm and the great dynamism he brings to the team.
This is what the PSG lineup would look like
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Zaire Emery, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Lucas Beraldo
Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Asensio
Forwards: Kang In Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola
#lineup #Paris #Saint #Germain #face #Monaco #matchday #Ligue
Leave a Reply