Mexico.- “My Guardian Angel, sweet company, do not forsake me, neither by night nor by day…”, he says at the beginning of a well-known prayer to those beings who, according to Israeli biblical beliefs and derived religions, Christianity and Islam, protect us throughout life.

This presence supposedly accompanies us in moments of loneliness and danger, but did you know that there are guardian angels for specific dates? This has been stated by a large number of websites that talk about the subject.

The information released indicates that there are a total of 72 guardian angels appointed by God according to the day and month of birth.

Even Pope Francis has confirmed their existence and asked not to cut off contact with those beings that are mentioned in some biblical passages, for example, when Mary found out that she was chosen to give life to the creator’s son.

“It is the daily bridge, from the time we get up to the time we go to bed and it accompanies us and is in a relationship between us and God the Father,” the Holy Father said.

Following, the designated angels according to date of birth:

January 1 and 5: Nemamiah

January 6 and 10: Yeialel

January 11 and 15: Harael

January 16 and 20: Mitzrael

January 21 and 25: Umabel

January 26 and 30: Iah Hel

January 31 and February 4: Anauel

February 5 and 9: Mehiel

February 10 and 14: Damabiah

February 15 and 19: Manakel

February 20 and 24: Eyael

February 25 and 29: Habuhiah

March 1 and 5: Rahel

March 6 and 10: Jabamiah

March 11 and 15: Haiaiel

March 16-20: Mumiah

March 21 and 25: Vehuiah

March 26 and 30: Jeliel

March 31 and April 4: Sitael

April 5 and 9: Elemiah

April 10 and 14: Mahasiah

April 15 and 20: Lelahel

April 21 and 26: Achaiah

April 27 and 30: Cafetel

May 1 and 5: Haziel

May 6 and 10: Aladiah

May 11 and 15: Lauvuel

May 16 and 21: Hahaiah

May 22 and 26: Yezalel

May 27 and 31: Mebahel

June 1 and 5: Hariel

June 6 and 10: Hekamiah

June 11 and 15: Luaviah

June 16 and 21: Caliel

June 22 and 26: Leuviah

June 27 and July 1: Pahaliah

July 2 and 6: Nelchaël

July 7 and 11: Yeiayel

July 12 and 16: Melahel

July 17 and 23: Haheuiah

July 24 and 27: Nithaiah

July 28 and August 1: Haaiah

August 2 and 6: Yeratel

August 7 and 12: Seheiah

August 13 and 17: Reiyel

August 18 and 23: Omael

August 24 and 28: Lecabel

August 29 and September 2: Vasariah

September 3 and 7: Yehuiah

September 8 and 12: Lehahiah

September 13 and 17: Chavaquiah

September 18 and 23: Menadel

September 24 and 28: Aniel

September 29 and October 3: Haamiah

October 4 and 8: Rehael

October 9 and 13: Ieiazel

October 14 and 18: Hahahel

October 19 and 23: Michael

October 24 and 28: Veuliah

October 29 and November 2: Yelaiah

November 3 and 7: Sehaliah

November 8 and 12: Ariel

November 13 and 17: Asaliah

November 18 and 22: Michael

November 23 and 27: Vehuel

November 28 and December 2: Daniel

December 3 and 7: Hahasiah

December 8 and 12: Imamiah

December 13 and 16: Nanael

December 17 and 21: Nithael

December 22 and 26: Mebahiah

December 27 and 31: Poyel