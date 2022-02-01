Mexico.- “My Guardian Angel, sweet company, do not forsake me, neither by night nor by day…”, he says at the beginning of a well-known prayer to those beings who, according to Israeli biblical beliefs and derived religions, Christianity and Islam, protect us throughout life.
This presence supposedly accompanies us in moments of loneliness and danger, but did you know that there are guardian angels for specific dates? This has been stated by a large number of websites that talk about the subject.
The information released indicates that there are a total of 72 guardian angels appointed by God according to the day and month of birth.
Even Pope Francis has confirmed their existence and asked not to cut off contact with those beings that are mentioned in some biblical passages, for example, when Mary found out that she was chosen to give life to the creator’s son.
“It is the daily bridge, from the time we get up to the time we go to bed and it accompanies us and is in a relationship between us and God the Father,” the Holy Father said.
Following, the designated angels according to date of birth:
- January 1 and 5: Nemamiah
- January 6 and 10: Yeialel
- January 11 and 15: Harael
- January 16 and 20: Mitzrael
- January 21 and 25: Umabel
- January 26 and 30: Iah Hel
- January 31 and February 4: Anauel
- February 5 and 9: Mehiel
- February 10 and 14: Damabiah
- February 15 and 19: Manakel
- February 20 and 24: Eyael
- February 25 and 29: Habuhiah
- March 1 and 5: Rahel
- March 6 and 10: Jabamiah
- March 11 and 15: Haiaiel
- March 16-20: Mumiah
- March 21 and 25: Vehuiah
- March 26 and 30: Jeliel
- March 31 and April 4: Sitael
- April 5 and 9: Elemiah
- April 10 and 14: Mahasiah
- April 15 and 20: Lelahel
- April 21 and 26: Achaiah
- April 27 and 30: Cafetel
- May 1 and 5: Haziel
- May 6 and 10: Aladiah
- May 11 and 15: Lauvuel
- May 16 and 21: Hahaiah
- May 22 and 26: Yezalel
- May 27 and 31: Mebahel
- June 1 and 5: Hariel
- June 6 and 10: Hekamiah
- June 11 and 15: Luaviah
- June 16 and 21: Caliel
- June 22 and 26: Leuviah
- June 27 and July 1: Pahaliah
- July 2 and 6: Nelchaël
- July 7 and 11: Yeiayel
- July 12 and 16: Melahel
- July 17 and 23: Haheuiah
- July 24 and 27: Nithaiah
- July 28 and August 1: Haaiah
- August 2 and 6: Yeratel
- August 7 and 12: Seheiah
- August 13 and 17: Reiyel
- August 18 and 23: Omael
- August 24 and 28: Lecabel
- August 29 and September 2: Vasariah
- September 3 and 7: Yehuiah
- September 8 and 12: Lehahiah
- September 13 and 17: Chavaquiah
- September 18 and 23: Menadel
- September 24 and 28: Aniel
- September 29 and October 3: Haamiah
- October 4 and 8: Rehael
- October 9 and 13: Ieiazel
- October 14 and 18: Hahahel
- October 19 and 23: Michael
- October 24 and 28: Veuliah
- October 29 and November 2: Yelaiah
- November 3 and 7: Sehaliah
- November 8 and 12: Ariel
- November 13 and 17: Asaliah
- November 18 and 22: Michael
- November 23 and 27: Vehuel
- November 28 and December 2: Daniel
- December 3 and 7: Hahasiah
- December 8 and 12: Imamiah
- December 13 and 16: Nanael
- December 17 and 21: Nithael
- December 22 and 26: Mebahiah
- December 27 and 31: Poyel
