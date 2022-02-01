A lightning bolt that covered 768 km in the United States on April 29, 2020 broke the record for the longest distance for this type of phenomenon, announced the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The UN agency also validated another record, that of the longest lightning strike, recorded on June 18, 2020. During an electrical storm in Uruguay and Argentina, the lightning lasted 17.102 seconds.

The previous duration record was 16.73 seconds, attributed to a lightning strike that struck northern Argentina on March 4, 2019.

WMO experts rely on satellite technology to measure lightning. The one that broke the longitude record in 2020 covered a horizontal distance of 768 km in the southern United States (Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi). Until now, the distance record was for a radius of 709 km that crossed southern Brazil on October 31, 2018.

The two new records were set in areas known for this type of phenomenon in North and South America: the Great Plains in North America and the La Plata Basin in South America.

“Lightning is a major hazard and many people die each year. These new records highlight the serious public safety concern associated with electrified clouds, which produce lightning that can travel considerable distances,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

– ‘Even more extreme values’ –

The new records validated by the WMO, which maintains the official record of extreme phenomena, were published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. “It is likely that there will be even more extreme values, and we will likely be able to observe them when lightning detection techniques are even more sophisticated,” said Randall Cerveny, WMO rapporteur for extreme weather and climate phenomena.

According to Ron Holle, a lightning expert and member of the WMO’s Committee on Meteorological and Climate Extremes, the two record-breaking discharges “were not isolated events, but occurred during storms”.

According to the WMO, the only safe places to protect yourself are large buildings with wiring and plumbing, or fully enclosed vehicles with a metal roof.

