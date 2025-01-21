In recent months, a trend known as mewing It has gained quite a bit of popularity on social networks and among those people interested in oral health and facial aesthetics. Apparently, it is more harmless than other techniques that have spread related to beauty.

Origin

As we all know, the term comes from the surname of the great British orthodontist Dr. John Mewwhich introduced this concept as a way to improve oral and facial posture for promote optimal maxillary development for aesthetic purposes.

And it began to spread in 2012 the assumptions benefits that contributes, including breathing better, relieving pain in all the muscles of the jaw, helping to redefine our maxillary shape and aligning, nothing more and nothing less, the upper jaw with the lower jaw.

Explanation

The fundamental premise of mewing is that the way we place the tongue, jaw and facial muscles can have a significant impact in the development of facial structure, especially during the stage of growth and development in childhood and adolescence.

Depending on your approach, adopting proper oral posture can help correct problems such as an incorrect bite, a receding jaw, or insufficient jaw growth. The basic techniquein fact, involves keeping the tongue on the hard palatejust behind the upper teeth, instead of drop it down into your mouth.

To take into account

It is considered that this position greatly helps exercise gentle but constant pressure on the palate, which can contribute to its expansion and the development of a wider dental arch. As if that were not enough, keep the entire tongue in this position aligns teeth correctly and prevents problems such as malocclusion.

Despite this, certain professionals they consider that statements about the positive aspects of mewing They may be exaggerated or lack solid scientific evidence. What’s more, they emphasize the importance of addressing dental and orthodontic problems with proven methods supervised by health experts.