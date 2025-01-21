The Islamist organization Hamas This Tuesday, he urged the Palestinians to intensify and support their militiamen in the clashes against the Israeli Army during the military incursion that began today in Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bankwhich has already caused six Palestinian deaths and 35 injuries, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“We call on the masses of our people in the West Bank and its revolutionary youth to mobilize and intensify the confrontations against the occupation Army [israelí] at all points, and to work to thwart the extensive Zionist aggression against the city of Jenin. This military operation launched by the occupation will fail“Hamas said in a statement.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has indicated that the operation, dubbed by the Army “Iron Wall”, will be “intense” and will transform the level of “security” in the occupied West Bank. This occurs three days after the ceasefire in Gaza and after Israel deployed new soldiers on the ground.

Images recorded in Jenin, broadcast on Palestinian Telegram channels, show dozens of military armored vehicles of the Army accessing the camp of the same name.

In addition, Hamas has accused the forces of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), President Mahmoud Abbas’ ruling party in the West Bank, of having abandoned Jenin to allow Israeli troops to operate, instead of defending the Palestinians.