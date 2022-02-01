Russia Russia has forwarded Lavrov’s message to Finland about security guarantees – Haavisto: Letter sent to all OSCE countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s message to Finland was conveyed by the Russian Embassy in Finland.

Russian The Embassy of Finland has been mediated by the Finnish Foreign Minister To Pekka Haavisto (green) message related to so-called security guarantees. The Russians are talking about it news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti. Haavisto, who spoke to the media in Parliament, also confirmed the matter.

According to Tass, the message has been shown by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The embassy has issued an appropriate letter to the Finnish Foreign Minister. We are waiting for a reaction from the Finnish side, ”said the delegation.

Foreign Minister Haavisto told reporters in Parliament after 2 pm that Russia had sent a similar message to all member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“Finland received Lavrov’s letter yesterday. The letter asks for views on OSCE principles, including that no country should increase its security at the expense of other countries. At the same time, reference is made to the OSCE principles that countries are free to join or not to join. He wants to have this discussion in this letter, and he has asked different countries for answers, ”Haavisto said.

According to Haavisto, the letter has been sent to all OSCE members, a total of 57.

According to Haavisto, it is a good thing in itself that the “diplomatic track” has recently progressed between Russia and the West in connection with the crisis in Ukraine.

Haavisto said that Finland is preparing its own response in co – operation with other countries.

“Finland is preparing its own answer. We will see, for example, whether we are making joint responses within the EU or within the OSCE. ”

According to Haavisto, the answer to be given to Russia will also be discussed in Sweden on Wednesday. Haavisto will be visited together by the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) in Sweden and will meet with the Swedish Foreign Minister and Minister of Defense.

According to Tass, Lavrov talked about the so-called security guarantees already last Sunday on the Russian state television channel. He said at the time that Russia would send a request to NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate whether they would “not strengthen their own security at the expense of the security of others.”

The United States according to the State Department, Russia would have sent its response to the written statements it received from the United States last week about Russia’s security guarantees. Russia, for example, has demanded that the military alliance NATO no longer expand to the east.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Aleksandr Gruškon according to the country has not provided an answer to the United States. According to Ria’s diplomatic sources, the answer itself is still in draft form, but Russia has sent additional questions regarding the demands.

According to Ria’s sources, additional questions have come from Lavrov and were also sent to other NATO countries. The questions concerned the so-called principle of the common security guarantee.

The spokesman did not disclose the content of the letter sent by Russia.