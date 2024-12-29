South Korea is shocked by the very serious plane accident that occurred this Sunday morning at the Muan airport, in which 181 people were traveling and where there were only two survivors after Explode a Jeju Air aircraft in a failed landing. This is what is known.

The plane is a Boeing-737 of Jeju Air, the main airline low cost of South Korea, which operates between this Asian country and surrounding nations, such as China, Russia, Japan or Thailandwhere this flight, 7C2216, came from.

There were 181 people on the plane, of which 175 were passengers. All of them were South Korean, except for two Thais.

In the absence of official conclusions, it is believed that a bird collided with the ship during descent, causing a failure in the deployment of its landing gear. In images broadcast by Korean television you can see how the plane slides down the runway without wheels.

The ship, out of control, ends up colliding with a perimeter wall and exploding in a big ball of firewhich caused a fire that took firefighters more than 45 minutes to extinguish.

According to eyewitnesses, loud noises were heard before the plane hit the wall. Authorities have also said weather conditions may have played a role.

There are two people rescued alive, and the Korean authorities presume the death of all the occupants of the plane at the time of the accident, which would raise the total number of deaths to 179.

If this figure is confirmed, it would be the worst air disaster in South Korea’s history. In any case, it is already the worst aviation accident of the year 2024 in the entire world.

The president of South Korea, Choi Sang-mok, is already at the scene of the event and has declared: “No words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy.”

Kim E-baeCEO of Jeju Air, also said: “Above all, we express our deepest condolences and apologies to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in this accident. At this time, the cause of the accident is difficult to determine and we must “Regardless of the cause, as CEO, I feel deep responsibility for this incident.”

South Korea has announced the availability of relatives of the victims of a train service to move to Muan.