01/10/2024 – 8:32

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced that it will make available this Wednesday, the 10th, an additional R$3 billion for credit operations within the scope of the 2023/24 Harvest Plan programs. With the new contribution, the resources still available in the different Agricultural Programs of the Federal Government (PAGF) to be transferred by the development bank total R$ 8.5 billion, with a term of use until June 2024.

The BNDES adds that the measure was taken together with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in an effort to offer “extra resources for rural producers, cooperatives and family farmers”, at a time when the funds were transferred to institutions accredited in this line funding is close to being fully utilized.

“In the 2023-2024 Harvest Plan, BNDES has already approved R$ 18.2 billion and responded to requests from more than 99 thousand customers through indirect operations, carried out by the network of accredited financial agents”, stated the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, in a note released by the development bank. “Rural producers need to be alert as the resources in this line, which are passed on to accredited institutions, are close to being completely used. In any case, in addition to the Safra Plan, BNDES offers its own solutions to guarantee the supply of credit to the agricultural sector throughout the year, such as BNDES Crédito Rural. In the current harvest, the product already totals R$4.2 billion in approved operations”, he added.

The BNDES highlights that the resources arising from the Safra Plan can be applied to funding and investments for different purposes, including expanding production, purchasing machinery and equipment, storage and innovation.