No matter what month of the year you are in, you surely already have activities scheduled and about four plans waiting for you to sign up – and you don’t know what to do. In a society dominated by technology and social networks, where the so-called ‘Fear of Missing Out’ (FOMO) or fear of missing out drives many people to stay constantly connected, a new trend emerges that invites us to reflect on the need to take care of own emotional well-being through introspection: the ‘Joy of Missing Out’ (JOMO).

This concept, which could be translated as “the joy of missing out,” drives the idea of ​​valuing time for oneself, disconnecting from external demands and focusing on the present.

JOMO is related to many psychological issues, but especially the inability to say no and anxiety. The reasons? As the psychologist Laura Fuster indicates, in consultation they propose to the people who find it difficult to say no Let them start doing it in simple situations and with people they trust: “The first word should be no, make eye contact and with a safe and audible tone of voice.” In this way, we will save ourselves from doing something we don’t want to do and we will avoid the possible subsequent anxiety that not prioritizing ourselves produces.

Psychologist Carla Álvarez, from Blua de Sanitas, confirms this: «The constant pressure to stay up to date with everything that is happening, whether on social networks, events or activities, can generate high levels of anxiety, emotional fatigue and a continuous feeling of dissatisfaction. Instead, embracing this new approach focused on calm and conscious decision-making allows us to prioritize our personal needs and develop a healthier relationship with time and technology.









The expert thus highlights that voluntary disconnection has positive effects on mental health: «When we consciously choose to distance ourselves from digital noise and social demands, our brain experiences a reduction in cortisol levelsthe stress hormone, and increases the production of serotonin, which improves our mood.

In fact, practicing this self-care approach not only reduces anxiety, but also promotes aspects such as introspection, self-knowledge and creativity. “By giving ourselves permission to not be available all the time, we create spaces to reflect, solve problems and enjoy activities that really nourish us on an emotional level,” adds the Sanitas psychologist.

Faced with this situation, experts have drawn up a list with a series of strategies to be able to adopt this way of life on a daily basis:

– Set digital limits: «It is advisable to assign specific times of the day to disconnect from electronic devices. One option may be to create a ‘technology-free zone’ at home or establish a ‘digital schedule’ outside of work,” says the Sanitas psychologist.

– Practice mindfulness: Activities such as meditation, yoga or walking outdoors can facilitate connection with the present and allow you to enjoy the moment without distractions.

– Identify priorities: It is useful to reflect on what activities and interactions bring true value to yourself. This may mean rejecting commitments that are not meaningful and setting aside time for what is really important.

– Foster meaningful relationships: Instead of trying to be present at multiple events, it is preferable to focus on spending quality time with people close to you. Deep connections tend to generate greater satisfaction than superficial interactions.

– Embrace silence and disconnection: Learning to enjoy one’s own company can become a source of renewal and self-discovery. In addition, it contributes to self-esteem and self-confidence.

Likewise, practicing this approach can be particularly beneficial for those facing burnout at work. “This way of managing social commitments allows us to rebalance the balance, giving us control over how we want to invest our energy and time,” concludes expert Carla Álvarez.