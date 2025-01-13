He will travel to the inauguration of the president of the United States as leader of the European group Patriots





The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States in Washington, to which international leaders such as the Hungarian Viktor Orbán and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, are also invited.

Abascal plans to fly to Washington on Thursday to be present at Trump’s inauguration on the 20th. He will do so as president of Patriots, the group he shares in the European Parliament with Orbán himself or Marine Le Pen’s French.

Vox has maintained political contacts with Donald Trump’s team for months and Abascal even had the opportunity to meet with the next president of the United States almost a year ago, in February 2024, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). , a quote from American Republicans.

Then they had a meeting that lasted about fifteen minutes, as revealed by the game, and took advantage of the opportunity to take photos. Both smiling and with their thumbs up. Trump has also expressed his support for Vox on other occasions, as happened during the annual Vox meeting to which he sent a recorded video of support.









On this occasion, Abascal will travel to Washington accompanied by other members of the Patriots. This is an exceptional situation in the inaugurations of United States presidents, to which foreign leaders have not been invited for more than a century.