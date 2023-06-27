The world of work has undergone several transformations in recent years, as virtuality and digitization came to change work as we knew it.

Can Migrate from physical and face-to-face to digital and virtual has made it possible to increase efficiency and productivity when performing a task, but above all it has changed the conducts and behaviors of workers.

In fact, these recent dynamics have forged a new type of worker known as digital nomad. We tell you what it is to be a digital nomad and what jobs allow you to be one.

What is it to be a digital nomad?

According to hays colombiarecruiting company, digital nomads are professionals who have the ease and ability to work remotely, without the need to be in a physical office.

Therefore, they can carry out their work anywhere in the world that has an Internet connection and a computer.

The digital nomads They are usually people who love freedom (above all geographical) and the flexible schedule. Likewise, they are characterized by having self-management and productivity skills.

Geographical freedom is one of the benefits of being a digital nomad.

According to Global Report on Migration Trends 2022 signature Fragomen, there are more than 35 million people around the world who are digital nomads.

For him 2023this same report stated that the hybrid jobs and remote have increased a 81 percent since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, countries have sought to innovate immigration policiescreating new pathways and visa programs for job seekers, in an attempt to attract skilled workers.

“Countries will continue to adopt visa programs for digital nomadsskillfully adapting to a changing legal and regulatory environment, while seeking programs that appeal to both employer and employee,” the report states.

Virtuality and governments are favoring digital nomads, but what types of jobs make it easy to choose this lifestyle?

Digital nomad professions

Despite the fact that more and more jobs are virtualizing their operationsthere are some professions whose areas of development are better suited to digital nomadism.

Starting your own business or going freelance can allow you to be a digital nomad.

For example, the entrepreneurs and the freelancers They have the freedom to work on their own businesses and proposals online, without having to meet schedules or go to the same physical location.

Similarly, the technology professionals as software developers, UX/UI designers, data analystsamong others, have skills and functions that are performed in the online environment.

Being a photographer is a good alternative to becoming a digital nomad.

The creativity It is also part of the constant professions of digital nomads, be it photography, writing, graphic design, content creation, etc. These services can be offered remotely and, in fact, are in strong demand locally and globally.

Finally, there are the digital marketing professionalsincluding the community managerswho offer services directly related to the digital world.

Technology will continue to evolve and with it, the increase in digital migration of more jobs.

Would you dare to be a digital nomad?

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME