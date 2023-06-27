A Massive fire broke out in a residential tower in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, this Tuesday. He fire engulfed several floors of the building, but no injuries or deaths have been reported .

He fire started in Tower 02 of the complex Ajman One, which is a group of residential towers. The cause of fire it is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started in one of the shops on the ground floor.

The fire quickly spread to the upper floors of the tower, and thick smoke billowed into the sky. Firefighters from the Ajman Civil Defense arrived on the scene and were able to bring the fire under control after several hours.

The fire caused significant damage to the tower, and several apartments were destroyed. However, all residents were able to evacuate safely.

The Mobile Operations Room of the Police Ajman was installed on the scene to provide assistance to the affected residents. The room will remain open until all residents have been able to return to their homes.

Here are some additional details about thethe Ajman fire:

– He fire started around 10:00 PM local time.

– The fire department received the first call about the fire at 10:15 PM.

– Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:20 PM.

– The fire was brought under control at 2:00 AM.

– No injuries or deaths have been reported.

– The cause of fire is still under investigation.

It is important to remember that residents of high-rise buildings should have a fire plan. They should also know the location of the fire alarms and fire extinguishers in your building.