Petra, Jordan.- If you are in looking to travel to a unique destination, we recommend you visit Petra, one of the seven Wonders of the World, popular tourist destination and UNESCO world heritage city.

It is a founded city towards the end of the 8th century BC by the Edomites and which to this day continues to be relevant for tourists of all the world.

The first thing you should know is that Petra is carved entirely out of sandstone.a hard and coherent rock that allowed its inhabitants to build a system of canals and cisterns.

Inside Petra, there are many impressive places to see. One of the most famous is the Treasure, a rock-cut tomb found in the heart of the city.

It has one of the best landscapes (Pixabay)

There’s also various other carved tombs in the rock, such as the Lion’s Tomb and the King’s Tomb. Other important places to see in Petra include the Roman Amphitheatre, the Temple of Victory and the Temple.

Meet Petra

One of the main attractions Petra’s it is the Siq, a narrow gorge more than 1.2 km long located on a fault line in the sandstone massif that served as protection against invaders.

Another highlight of Petra is the famous mausoleum of the Nabataean king Aretas IV, known as “The Treasury” or “Al-Khazneh”, whose rock-carved façade is 25m wide and 39m high and features Hellenistic style elements.

Another highlight of Petra is the Monastery, called “Ad-Deir” due to a Byzantine cross found at the site. Although not a mausoleum, it is one of the most beautiful rock-cut tombs and is modeled after “El Tesoro”.

The ascent to the Monastery, which is 1.6 km long and has 800 steps, offers beautiful views of the mountainous landscape.

Here you can ride a camel (Pixabay)

The Via Columnada It is another of the highlights of Petra, with six meters wide and porticoed, it was the main artery of the city and separated the administrative, religious and commercial heart of the city.

On its sides were the main palaces, temples, markets, caravanserais and homes.

You can also find other interesting places like the Roman Theatre, the Fountain of Life and the Red Market.

We recommend you read:

In summary, Petra is a unique and surprising placewith a rich history and architectural wonders that make it a destination must for history lovers and archaeology.

Besides that in the city you can find wonderful hotels where to stay and how to get there there are many flights to the capital of Jordan.