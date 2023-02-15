The period between the end of January and the first half of February is characterized by great general anticipation for the presentations of the new single-seaters, exactly as happened this year. Traditional and unmissable appointments that reveal designs and liveries that are very often different from those adopted in the previous season by a specific team, such as to push the drivers to make particular decisions: in the course of their careers, in fact, the latter took to the track almost always respecting their identity, highlighted by colors of your helmet. But when one’s car takes on a style that contrasts with the design of the helmet itself, it is at that point that the driver decides to ‘touch up’.

On the eve of this season, the first to make a change was Valtteri Bottas, followed by his teammate Guanyu Zhou and Lando Norris. However, in the span of just two days, between 13 and 14 February, five drivers presented the new helmet they will wear in 2023. The first of these was the new Aston Martin standard bearer: Fernando Alonso. Known for adopting a very similar livery throughout his twenty-year career, the Spaniard has indeed maintained a recognizable style marked by the presence of the Spanish flag, but with the addition of bands tending towards Emerald which recall the colors of Aston Martin, chosen to celebrate his first season at the wheel of the British team.

The real news, however, arrived en masse on Valentine’s Day, on the occasion of the AlphaTauri filming day at Misano and, above all, on the presentation of the Ferrari SF-23. In the first case, Tsunoda made his first laps at the wheel of the AT04 with a particular livery, distinguished by the presence of multicolored Japanese maple leaves on a white background. Still on the subject of Spanish riders, as done by Alonso, too Carlos Sainz opted for interesting chromatic interventions. In his case, the Ferrari driver has also kept the colors of the Iberian flag, but with a greater presence of black especially on the upper part of the helmet. In this way, Sainz also respects the modification implemented by Ferrari to the pilots’ suits, also characterized here by black details. The other driver from Maranello, on the other hand, focused more on red: Charles Leclerc. In his case, the number 16 has drastically reduced the white bands that were present on the 2022 helmet, opting for an almost completely red livery. White, for example, is present horizontally in the lower part of the number 16, which with the red above makes up the colors of the Monegasque flag.

The last big news finally came from Esteban Ocon. In this case, the Frenchman from the Alpine has completely changed the livery for this year, opting for black spread across the entire surface of the helmet. The dark tone is contrasted by red lines, in addition to the presence of white for the sponsors only.

* * ⚫️ new helmet for 2023 let’s gooo🔥 part 2 coming soon… 👀 pic.twitter.com/wzKc0uJDWI — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) February 14, 2023