Psychologist Irina Leonova proposed a way to explain the ban on alcohol to children in an interview with Moslenta. She urged parents not to deceive their heirs.

“At the festive table it will look extremely strange if parents drink alcohol from under the floor. Do not rely on the fact that the child will not notice anything. Lying that this is not champagne, but, for example, lemonade, but for some reason a child is not allowed to drink it, is also not an option. This is a deception, and it is easily read even by a seven-year-old, ”Leonova said.

The psychologist advised telling the child the truth, explaining that there are alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks, and let him smell the alcohol. “It is unlikely that the baby will be delighted with this smell. But at the same time, he will understand that they are not deceiving him, they are not hiding anything from him, that they are ready to provide him with adequate explanations and are trying to convey information to him, ”the Moslenta interlocutor explained.

Teenagers may show more interest in alcohol and ask to try it, Leonova continued. In her opinion, they should not be denied this. “I’m all for giving it a try. Houses. Under the supervision of parents, ”she clarified.

The transitional age is a time of separation from the family, a period when a teenager wants to try everything around, everything forbidden to them is very interesting and attractive, the psychologist added. “The stricter your ban on the same alcohol, the greater the desire to try it it causes in the child. Explain, talk, try to get the point across. It can sometimes be very difficult, but without it, there is no way, ”the interlocutor of Moslenta emphasized.

